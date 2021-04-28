Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Wienerberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:WBRBY opened at $7.83 on Monday. Wienerberger has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

