Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Now Covered by Commerzbank

Research analysts at Commerzbank initiated coverage on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vossloh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of VOSSF opened at $51.25 on Monday. Vossloh has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $51.25.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

