Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 74.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PRLD opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.52. Prelude Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $95.38.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $772,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.