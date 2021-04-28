Barclays Initiates Coverage on Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $20.99 on Monday. Frontier Group has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

In related news, CFO James G. Dempsey sold 97,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,493.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at $406,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $51,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,190 shares in the company, valued at $972,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,942,503 shares of company stock valued at $359,907,557.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos.

