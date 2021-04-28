Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $113.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carter’s traded as high as $105.51 and last traded at $104.60, with a volume of 7044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.50.

CRI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Carter’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,891,000 after buying an additional 648,987 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,788,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $262,318,000 after buying an additional 85,661 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,894,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,253,000 after buying an additional 124,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,164,000 after buying an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 762,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,738,000 after buying an additional 72,611 shares during the period.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average is $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $989.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

