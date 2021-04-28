Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $205.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Carlisle Companies traded as high as $191.96 and last traded at $191.08, with a volume of 499735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.48.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.