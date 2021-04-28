Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $225.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axsome Therapeutics traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.68. Approximately 4,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 323,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.71.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

