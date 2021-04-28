Short Interest in Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) Grows By 408.7%

Scienjoy Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 408.7% from the March 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.77. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.