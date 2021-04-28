Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Rises By 386.5%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 386.5% from the March 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of IPA opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $33.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 4th quarter worth about $610,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 517,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 120,770 shares during the period.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.

