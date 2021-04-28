Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

ALHC stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.02.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

