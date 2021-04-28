Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Lowered to $43.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of AY stock opened at $40.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $36.86. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $244.53 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 28 assets comprising 1,591 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

