Morgan Stanley Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

