Morgan Stanley Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $108.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.
Shares of DUK stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74. Duke Energy has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $101.83.
In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
