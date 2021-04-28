Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

MS has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

MS stock opened at $81.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

