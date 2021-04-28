BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of C$0.75 per share for the quarter.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion.

Shares of BCE opened at C$57.70 on Wednesday. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$60.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 120.65%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.05.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

