Inter Parfums, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at BWS Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

IPAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $74.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $77.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $153,672.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $153,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156 in the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,113,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.