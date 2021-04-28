Capital One Financial Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of LPI opened at $38.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Laredo Petroleum has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $497.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 4.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 184,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $2,828,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 143,468 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

