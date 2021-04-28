Capital One Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.85.

NYSE OVV opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 4.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 318.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ovintiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. 70.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

