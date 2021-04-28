Strategic Education (STRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Strategic Education to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $91.06. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, for a total transaction of $310,560.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

