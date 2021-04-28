Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $128.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $112.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $122.36 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.30. The company has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

