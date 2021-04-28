Barclays Initiates Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of COMP stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. Compass has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $22.11.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

