ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Raised to $77.00

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

NYSE:OGS opened at $78.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.06. ONE Gas has a one year low of $65.51 and a one year high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $484.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ONE Gas by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

