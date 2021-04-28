SM Energy Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $320.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.41 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays cut SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 6.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in SM Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,911,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SM Energy by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 595,549 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,377,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,366,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,325,262 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,110,000 after buying an additional 524,554 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SM Energy news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total value of $51,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,328 shares in the company, valued at $859,610.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

