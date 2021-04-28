$530.79 Million in Sales Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce sales of $530.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.35 million and the lowest is $522.00 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $426.31 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after buying an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 207,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

