Analysts Anticipate Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $532.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $529.00 million to $537.37 million. Etsy reported sales of $228.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $617.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.86 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.09.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $207.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

In other Etsy news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Etsy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Etsy by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

