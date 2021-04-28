Pioneer Natural Resources Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and gas development company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

PXD opened at $151.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.56 and its 200-day moving average is $124.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

