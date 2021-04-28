Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Canada Goose is a global outerwear brand. Canada Goose is a designer, manufacturer, distributor and retailer of premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Company’s jackets are sold in 36 countries around the world, including in two owned retail stores and four e-commerce stores. “

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.34.

Canada Goose stock opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.50 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 409,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,044 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 423,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $7,330,000. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $5,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canada Goose (GOOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.