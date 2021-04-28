Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) to Sell

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

NYSE:KEP opened at $11.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Korea Electric Power will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,439,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,809,000 after buying an additional 141,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Korea Electric Power by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 159,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

