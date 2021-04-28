Atb Cap Markets Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tervita (TSE:TEV)

Tervita (TSE:TEV)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEV. ATB Capital downgraded Tervita from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tervita presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Shares of Tervita stock opened at C$5.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$589.84 million and a PE ratio of -13.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.27. Tervita has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The company had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tervita will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

