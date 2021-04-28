Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $5.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. On average, research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 53,298 shares during the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

