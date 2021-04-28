Bull Horn Holdings Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 28th (OTCMKTS:BHSEU)

Bull Horn’s (OTCMKTS:BHSEU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, April 28th. Bull Horn had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Bull Horn’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHSEU opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.46. Bull Horn has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHSEU. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the fourth quarter worth $12,137,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bull Horn in the fourth quarter worth about $6,828,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter worth about $5,155,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bull Horn during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bull Horn in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,707,000.

Bull Horn Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, entertainment, and brands sectors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

