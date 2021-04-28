American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s share price dropped 2.8% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $36.81 and last traded at $36.82. Approximately 21,513 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,733,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.87.

Specifically, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $997,217.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,413.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,038. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

