TB SA Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 3rd (NASDAQ:TBSAU)

TB SA Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TBSAU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 3rd. TB SA Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During TB SA Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:TBSAU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. TB SA Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

