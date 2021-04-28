Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.25. TD Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Superior Plus traded as high as C$15.07 and last traded at C$15.01, with a volume of 215107 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.92.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. ATB Capital raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.86.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total value of C$200,762.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at C$402,965.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$770.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 168.62%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

