D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $114.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. D.R. Horton traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 6818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.21.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 210,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

