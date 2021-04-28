D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $114.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. D.R. Horton traded as high as $99.39 and last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 6818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.21.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.41.
In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,876 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.81.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.
D.R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.
