IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Short Interest Up 431.5% in April

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a growth of 431.5% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ISVLF opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. IMPACT Silver has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.98.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.