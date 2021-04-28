First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,200 shares, an increase of 454.8% from the March 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.72% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

