Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $122.00 price target on the stock. Discover Financial Services traded as high as $106.80 and last traded at $106.59, with a volume of 10735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.84.

According to Zacks, “Discover Financial’s first-quarter earnings beat estimates driven by solid performance by its Direct Banking business. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year. It has undertaken several cost-cutting initiatives in response to the current volatile environment. Expansion in the global payments business and an attractive core business poise the company well for long-term growth. Its strong balance sheet is another positive, highlighted by its cash and investment securities being higher than long-term borrowings. Its banking business provides significant diversification benefits. A solid financial position enables the company to deploy capital via buybacks and dividends. However, its expenses are expected to increase going forward, which will put pressure on the margins. Increasing provision for loan losses bothers.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

