RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €430.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) has been given a €430.00 ($505.88) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 41.26% from the company’s previous close.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €625.00 ($735.29) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €483.00 ($568.24) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €710.00 ($835.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €517.30 ($608.59).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA RAA opened at €732.00 ($861.18) on Monday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €678.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €723.87.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.