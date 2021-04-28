Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €70.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €70.00 ($82.35) price target from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.15 ($74.29).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM stock opened at €59.82 ($70.38) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €58.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.47.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.