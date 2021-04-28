Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.80 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a €2.80 ($3.29) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ISP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.45 ($2.88) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.85 ($2.18) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €2.37 ($2.79).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.