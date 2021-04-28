BCE (BCE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. BCE’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCE stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $46.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.94.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

