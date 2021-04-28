PG&E (PCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect PG&E to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.95-1.05 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG&E stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. PG&E has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Mizuho upped their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.55.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

