Brokers Set Expectations for Tricon Residential Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tricon Residential in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$172.47 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective (up previously from C$13.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.82.

Shares of TCN stock opened at C$13.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.93. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$7.03 and a one year high of C$13.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.67, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.70%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

