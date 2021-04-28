Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Boosted by Analyst

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WLL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

Shares of NYSE WLL opened at $37.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54. Whiting Petroleum has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $38.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 806,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 94,425 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,770,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.