Lincoln National (LNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Lincoln National to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $67.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

