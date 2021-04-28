Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) Issued By National Bank Financial

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sherritt International in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on S. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.40 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

TSE S opened at C$0.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The company has a market cap of C$230.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.36. Sherritt International has a 52 week low of C$0.11 and a 52 week high of C$0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$28.20 million during the quarter.

Sherritt International Company Profile

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

