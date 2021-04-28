Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Arthur James Johnson Sells 17,827 Shares of Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.29) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Hunting PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 266.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 215.83. The company has a market capitalization of £414.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hunting has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 276.43 ($3.61).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

