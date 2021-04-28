National Bank Financial Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Great-West Lifeco in a report issued on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter.

GWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.80.

Shares of TSE:GWO opened at C$35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a current ratio of 15.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$30.83. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$19.13 and a 52-week high of C$35.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$958,659.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at C$5,376,261.65. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

