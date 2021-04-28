Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Brendler now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Mastercard’s FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

MA has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

MA opened at $389.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a one year low of $262.96 and a one year high of $392.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

