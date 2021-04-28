Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $46.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average is $42.55. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $35.36 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

